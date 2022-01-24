DAOstack (GEN) Market Cap Reaches $1.96 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $188,654.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00097464 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,100.57 or 0.99990055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021604 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00028858 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00429857 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.