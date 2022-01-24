Dash Achieves Market Cap of $930.56 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $930.56 million and $350.43 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $88.26 or 0.00245086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006422 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002234 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,543,006 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

