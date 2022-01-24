Datamine Price Reaches $0.0725 on Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Datamine has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $236,559.47 and approximately $9,291.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.00270595 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005961 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000899 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.67 or 0.01124359 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,263,350 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

