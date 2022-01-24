David J. Noble Buys 30,000 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) CFO David J. Noble bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STRR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 783,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.14. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. Star Equity had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

