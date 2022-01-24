David M. Cole Buys 5,000 Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,162.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,506,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,597,776.84.

David M. Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, David M. Cole purchased 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,763.50.

On Thursday, December 30th, David M. Cole purchased 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,568.00.

On Tuesday, December 28th, David M. Cole bought 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,016.00.

On Monday, December 20th, David M. Cole bought 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,674.00.

Shares of EMX traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,791. The company has a market capitalization of C$288.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. EMX Royalty Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.45 and a 52 week high of C$4.70.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

