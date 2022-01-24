Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 186,911 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,911 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.19% of Baidu worth $102,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashmore Group plc increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,221,000 after acquiring an additional 57,080 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Baidu by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Baidu by 1,257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 185,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 172,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Baidu by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 112,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 65,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $8.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.41. 122,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,570. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.44.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

