Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 2,178,225 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 187.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Cigna makes up about 3.1% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 1.01% of Cigna worth $669,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cigna by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,007,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock traded down $7.90 on Monday, hitting $232.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,229. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.35 and a 200 day moving average of $216.77. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

