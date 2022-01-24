Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 45,510 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,510 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in American Tower were worth $17,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.73.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.09. 32,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.34.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

