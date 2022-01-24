Davis Selected Advisers Boosts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 116.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients makes up 1.1% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 1.97% of Darling Ingredients worth $228,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $2,192,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

DAR traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.29. 18,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,279. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

