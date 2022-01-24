Davis Selected Advisers Cuts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,640 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $17,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $647,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVB traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.27. 10,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.10. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.10 and a 1 year high of $257.52. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

