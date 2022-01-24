Davis Selected Advisers Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,776,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 3.5% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 1.79% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $766,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,755,000 after purchasing an additional 152,697 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.51. 157,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,808,340. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

