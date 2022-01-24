Davis Selected Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,981,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,604,204 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 9.0% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned 2.82% of Capital One Financial worth $1,940,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

NYSE COF traded down $2.58 on Monday, reaching $143.94. 45,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.31. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.