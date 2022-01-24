Davis Selected Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,061 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $62,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

NYSE SCHW traded down $2.41 on Monday, reaching $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 259,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,742,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.96. The stock has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $63,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,617 shares of company stock valued at $45,574,441. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

