Davis Selected Advisers Has $140.89 Million Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,967,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 191,144 shares during the period. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son accounts for 0.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 7.38% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $140,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $205,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NTB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,333. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

