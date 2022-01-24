Davis Selected Advisers Has $159.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,244,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,824 shares during the quarter. Vroom accounts for 0.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 5.30% of Vroom worth $159,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Vroom by 62,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vroom by 301.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vroom alerts:

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

VRM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 93,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,984. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $996.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $896.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.