Davis Selected Advisers Has $17.63 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Humana were worth $17,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Humana by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.60.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $371.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,219. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

