Davis Selected Advisers Has $19.07 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,270 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.16% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $19,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HST traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 119,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,472. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

