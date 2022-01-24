Davis Selected Advisers Has $21.76 Million Stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,737,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,252 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 3.97% of Quotient Technology worth $21,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,680. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald purchased 20,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

