Davis Selected Advisers Has $34.80 Million Stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,779 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 1.51% of Noah worth $34,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Noah by 23.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Noah by 26.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Noah in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Noah by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOAH shares. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE NOAH traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.13. 676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,271. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.35. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.06 million for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. Analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

