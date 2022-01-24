Davis Selected Advisers Has $73.08 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $73,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after buying an additional 291,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,011,601,000 after buying an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.04.

NYSE:UNH traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $453.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,711. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.37 and a 200-day moving average of $438.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

