Davis Selected Advisers Increases Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,199,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,541 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.24% of Coupang worth $116,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 36.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,081,000 after buying an additional 13,172,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 17.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,311,000 after buying an additional 5,853,516 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,791,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,007,000 after buying an additional 477,893 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $67,568,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 8.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after buying an additional 143,763 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

Shares of Coupang stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $17.45. 316,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,447,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

