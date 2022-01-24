Davis Selected Advisers Lowers Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,543,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,250 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 1.00% of Loews worth $137,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 862.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Loews in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the second quarter worth about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 24.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.80. 9,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,693. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.95. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $61.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

