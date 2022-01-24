Davis Selected Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,098,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,109 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 3.2% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Intel worth $697,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.41. 1,149,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,956,668. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $209.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

