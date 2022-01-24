Davis Selected Advisers Raises Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of American Campus Communities worth $18,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,349,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 231,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,891,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,848 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 398.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

