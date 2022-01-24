Davis Selected Advisers Sells 1,340,680 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,532,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,340,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 8.5% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.96% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $1,834,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.35.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.27. 809,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,971,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

