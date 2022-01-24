Davis Selected Advisers Sells 148,247 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,428,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,247 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Rocket Companies worth $38,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RKT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 74.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $285,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,026.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,396 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,116,000 after purchasing an additional 802,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RKT traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.51. 93,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,398. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.