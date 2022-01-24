Davis Selected Advisers Sells 19,700 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.05% of Eaton worth $29,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

ETN stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.67. 21,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,020. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

