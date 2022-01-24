Davis Selected Advisers Sells 25,940 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,940 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $17,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 152.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after acquiring an additional 423,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 144.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,661,000 after buying an additional 233,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock traded down $6.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $345.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,407. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.74. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $221.58 and a 1-year high of $377.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

