Davis Selected Advisers Sells 31,250 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,250 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Welltower were worth $17,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.32. The stock had a trading volume of 37,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $84.92. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

