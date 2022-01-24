Davis Selected Advisers Sells 41,770 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,770 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Prologis were worth $33,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.42. 33,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,428. The firm has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

