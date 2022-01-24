Davis Selected Advisers Sells 4,820 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Markel makes up about 1.2% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 1.61% of Markel worth $262,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Markel by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 3.9% during the third quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Markel by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Markel by 22.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.

Markel stock traded down $11.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,207.01. 327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,239.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,248.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.