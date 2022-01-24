Davis Selected Advisers Sells 5,248 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.55% of Alleghany worth $47,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Y. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Alleghany by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 288,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,316,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y traded down $18.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $643.04. 2,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,957. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $563.47 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $663.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

