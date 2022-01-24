Davis Selected Advisers Sells 53,960 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,960 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.26% of Brixmor Property Group worth $17,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 55,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.21%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

