Davis Selected Advisers Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $707,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $73.44 on Monday, hitting $2,533.59. 62,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,430. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,797.28 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,868.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,807.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

