De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $104.00

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 114.63 ($1.56), with a volume of 5367672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($2.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.83. The stock has a market cap of £224.42 million and a P/E ratio of 15.54.

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

