Deeper Network Price Reaches $0.0984 on Major Exchanges (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $102.00 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.82 or 0.06629400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00056299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,752.16 or 0.98808699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006415 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.