DeFi Bids One Day Volume Reaches $4,286.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 53% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $230,492.18 and $4,286.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00042253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006042 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,495,815 coins and its circulating supply is 24,512,446 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

