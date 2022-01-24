DeGate (DG) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $17.29 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeGate has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00049141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.14 or 0.06637689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00057684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,492.86 or 1.00088479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006477 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,282,337 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

