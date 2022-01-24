Degenerator (MEME) Reaches One Day Volume of $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00248576 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006123 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002387 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008946 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

