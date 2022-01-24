DeHive (DHV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $238,330.00

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001286 BTC on exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $401,613.36 and approximately $238,330.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00048919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.63 or 0.06627724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00056303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,939.73 or 0.99903499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006452 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

