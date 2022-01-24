Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $155.90

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 155.90 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 156.60 ($2.14), with a volume of 143302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.22).

ROO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 392 ($5.35) to GBX 297 ($4.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.23) to GBX 295 ($4.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 341.40 ($4.66).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 231.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.13.

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,243 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.96), for a total value of £85,157.31 ($116,192.26). Insiders sold 772,814 shares of company stock valued at $208,396,655 in the last ninety days.

Deliveroo Company Profile (LON:ROO)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.