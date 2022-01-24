Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is Lyrical Asset Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Lyrical Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,326,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298,230 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises about 5.8% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 0.57% of Dell Technologies worth $450,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL opened at $55.57 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $60.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.