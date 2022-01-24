DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.07 or 0.00274989 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005702 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000901 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.34 or 0.01122066 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

