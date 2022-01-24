Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.00 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denbury in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.98.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.64.

Denbury stock opened at $70.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.13. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 3.53.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in Denbury by 0.6% during the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Denbury by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Denbury by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Denbury by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

