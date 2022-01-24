DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,152 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $18,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after buying an additional 2,546,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after buying an additional 1,109,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,667,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,593,000 after purchasing an additional 126,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,398,000 after purchasing an additional 133,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $52.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

