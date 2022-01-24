DeRace (DERC) Market Cap Achieves $62.18 Million

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. DeRace has a total market cap of $62.18 million and $2.55 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeRace has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. One DeRace coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00004435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00049207 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,383.46 or 0.06604653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00056575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,120.44 or 1.00091205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006420 BTC.

About DeRace

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,850,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeRace

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeRace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeRace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

