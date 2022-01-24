DerivaDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $346,679.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00006916 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $65.43 million and approximately $346,679.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00049377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,402.88 or 0.06628068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00056222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,177.88 or 0.99792569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006317 BTC.

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

