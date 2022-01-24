Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,223 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 87.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.60, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $88,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,979 over the last ninety days. 49.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRVL stock opened at $177.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.61. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.39 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

