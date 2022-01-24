Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Lantheus worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lantheus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 338.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 29,877 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lantheus by 110.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,390,000 after purchasing an additional 97,478 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $25.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,059 shares of company stock worth $506,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.