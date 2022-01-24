Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of TransMedics Group worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $14.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $47,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

